Kohl’s requiring shoppers to wear face coverings

As many big box stores reopen and enhance cleaning and safety procedures, some stores are starting to require patrons to wear a mask while shopping.

One of the newest stores to adopt a mask mandate is Kohl’s.

“Our associates have been, and will continue to be, required to wear masks while working in our stores. We have also been adhering to applicable state and regional guidelines and asking that customers abide by the face-covering guidelines for their local region,” Kohl’s said in a statement.

The company said that face-covering mandates have already been applied to about 70% of its store base. Kohl’s made the decision to take a consistent approach across its entire store fleet.

Kohl’s said starting July 20, it will require all customers to wear a face-covering when shopping in their stores.

“For those who’d prefer not to shop in-store, we encourage customers to visit Kohls.com and take advantage of our new limited-contact Store Drive Up service, among other convenient shipping options,” Kohl’s added.

Customers will also see signage at the front of the store reminding them of their face covering policy.

Most of our stores are now open, and we’re taking extra precautions to ensure you can shop with confidence. We’re committed to a cleaner, safer shopping experience. Find out if your favorite store is open and learn more here: https://t.co/yKv4erCCY8 #Kohls pic.twitter.com/F0paQSMwlJ — Kohl's (@Kohls) July 2, 2020

Kohl’s joins a growing list of stores that are requiring face masks to shop.

Walmart, Sam’s Club and Kroger have also made the decision to require a face covering before entering the store.

To best serve our communities and protect the health and safety of our shoppers and associates, face coverings will be required in all stores beginning Monday, July 20. For more on our decision and policy, please see here: https://t.co/r2ijRqslNP pic.twitter.com/pKYQCzk48l — Walmart (@Walmart) July 15, 2020

