Some Central Florida hospitals delaying elective procedures as COVID-19 cases rise

ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases increasing at a level not seen earlier in the pandemic, HCA Healthcare is delaying elective procedures at its Central Florida hospitals to ensure that capacity stays at a healthy level.

Locally, the move affects Central Florida Regional Hospital, Osceola Regional Medical Center, Oviedo Medical Center and Poinciana Medical Center. It’s unclear how long the policy, effective Thursday, will remain in place.

“This measure will be implemented as part of established hospital surge plans and is being done to ensure our care teams can continue to deliver safe, effective, and compassionate care to our patients experiencing both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 health concerns,” a statement read.

The delayed surgeries and procedures will mostly be those for low-acuity patients. Surgeons and doctors will work with the patients to reschedule their procedure at a later date when hospital policy allows.

“The deferred cases will be concentrated in low acuity and those that may require an overnight stay at the hospital. We are confident in the ability of our hospitals to care for the community as the pandemic evolves in Florida and here in our area,” the company said. “Again, this step is proactive to ensure our readiness as we monitor hospital capacity, which fluctuates daily, and the reported COVID-19 positive cases around the state.”

The Agency for Health Care Administration recently published an online dashboard that shows current COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

According to that tool, there are 1,828 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Central Florida alone. Orange County has the most patients locally with 625 while Flagler County has the fewest with 19.

Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County has said during recent news conferences that hospital staffing concerns him more than capacity because health care systems have plans in place to contend with potential surges.

On top of that, the Orange County Convention Center has been surveyed as the site for a possible coronavirus care center, should it be needed.

