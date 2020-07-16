78ºF

State-run coronavirus testing sites open at Home Depot stores in Oviedo, Leesburg

Up to 400 tests to be conducted daily at sites

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

OVIEDO, Fla. – Two new state-run testing sites are coming to Central Florida.

The walk-up sites are located at the Home Depot at 1900 West State Road 426 in Oviedo and the Home Depot along Highway 441 in Leesburg.

According to state officials, both sites will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Officials said up to 400 tests will be conducted daily.

Patients must be at least 18 years old and must bring identification to the site. No appointment is required.

In addition, starting Friday the Orange County Convention Center will debut “symptomatic lanes” for people showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it will help patients get their results faster since many tests are taking a long turn-around time.

