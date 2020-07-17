27-year-old shot in Orlando 7-Eleven parking lot, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a 7-Eleven overnight into Friday.

According to officers, they arrived at 4355 Silver Star Road for a report of shots fired call.

“When units arrived on scene, several shell casings were discovered in the parking lot,” officials with OPD said.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was found at a nearby apartment complex.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is now listed as stable, officers said.

No other details have been released.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates