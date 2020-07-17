Florida’s Fourth Estate: Fake news is a real problem

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It turns out it’s harder than most people realize to stop a fake news cycle once it has hit social media.

How does it all start and who is responsible for calling it out?

We all have a role to play to stop the proliferation of news that is not only fake, but dangerous.

The current coronavirus pandemic has a lot of false information parading around as facts and people are buying into it.

This week we speak with Dr. Chrysalis Wright.

She is a fake news expert and professor at the University of Central Florida.

She gives us her take on the fake stories about coronavirus and what makes them so utterly ridiculous.

She has some guided tips on how to spot fake news and how to call out the people who are driving their own agenda and putting out dangerous information to be consumed and shared by unsuspecting consumers.

Viewers can listen to the whole podcast in the video below: