POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide in Frostproof.

According to deputies, three adult males with upper body trauma were found deceased.

The bodies were found near Lake Streety Road and U.S. Highway 27.

According to investigators, the three men were on Lake Streety fishing before being killed.

No other details were released.

Stay with News 6 for updates