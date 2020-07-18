Orange County car crash ends in homicide, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after two men were involved in a car crash.

According to a report, deputies responded to the intersection of Claracona Ocoee Road and North Orange Blossom Trail around 6:52 p.m. Friday after Carlos Mojica, 52, and Geno Davis, 28, were involved in a car crash.

According to authorities, Mojica rear-ended Davis. Davis got out of the car and shot at Mojica’s vehicle. One of the bullets struck Mojica.

“While attempting to drive away, the gunshot victim struck another vehicle,” deputies said.

Mojica was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“The suspect remained at the scene and was later arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder,” deputies added.

The investigation is active and on-going.

Stay with News 6 for updates