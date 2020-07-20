Hearing to be held in case against convicted killer Markeith Loyd

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The case against convicted killer Markeith Loyd will go before a judge Monday in Orange County.

Loyd is currently awaiting trial in the slaying of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. The trial was scheduled to begin in May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loyd’s attorney is expected to hold a conference call with prosecutors and the judge to discuss a motion involving legal fees.

Loyd is serving a life sentence for murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in 2016.