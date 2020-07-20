Lake County superintendent recommends pushing school start date back

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The superintendent of Lake County Schools is recommending that the start date for the upcoming fall semester be pushed back to give teachers more time to prepare for the changes they’ll face due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the school board approves the recommendation, the start date will move from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

The school board is hosting a special meeting Monday morning to finalize reopening plans. The meeting, which began virtually at 9:30 a.m., is ongoing as of 11:30 a.m.

Schools districts across the state learned earlier this month that they would need to open for in-person learning come August.

Like many other districts locally, Lake County Schools has laid out three learning options from which parents can choose: traditional school, Lake County Virtual School and a modified day that would involve students receiving English and math in person and all other classes virtually.

Parents are asked to choose an option online by Friday.

