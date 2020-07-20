86ºF

Lake County superintendent recommends pushing school start date back

Parents can choose between 3 learning options

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Joel Cruz cleans a teacher's desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks. In Iowa, among other places, where Democratic-leaning cities like Des Moines and Iowa City have required masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while smaller, more conservative communities have left the decision to parents. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The superintendent of Lake County Schools is recommending that the start date for the upcoming fall semester be pushed back to give teachers more time to prepare for the changes they’ll face due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the school board approves the recommendation, the start date will move from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

The school board is hosting a special meeting Monday morning to finalize reopening plans. The meeting, which began virtually at 9:30 a.m., is ongoing as of 11:30 a.m.

Schools districts across the state learned earlier this month that they would need to open for in-person learning come August.

Like many other districts locally, Lake County Schools has laid out three learning options from which parents can choose: traditional school, Lake County Virtual School and a modified day that would involve students receiving English and math in person and all other classes virtually.

Parents are asked to choose an option online by Friday.

You can read more about the reopening plan here.

