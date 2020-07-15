Everything you need to know about Lake County’s back-to-school plan

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, Lake County school leaders are working to welcome students back for the 2020-2021 academic year with adjusted learning options.

Lake County Public Schools has been working on details to reopen for in-person learning after the Florida Department of Education issued an executive order telling schools to physically reopen come August.

Here’s what you need to know about the district’s back to school plan:

Start date: August 10

The Lake County School Board announced that classes would begin on August 10.

Click here to see how the school calendar may have changed with the new school start date.

Learning Options

Lake County Schools Reopening Plan

The district has provided three options from which parents can choose:

1. Traditional in-school learning: The traditional approach is a full return to our school buildings with additional safety protocols. This includes lessons that are delivered in person and during the school day. Transportation is provided to most students within attendance boundaries. Click or tap here for more info.

2. Full-time online learning through Lake County Virtual School: Lake Virtual is a Lake County School with teachers, counselors, and administrators that have one goal in mind: the success of all LCS students! Students that select this option will be full-time Lake Virtual Students. Students that select this option will be taking all of their courses online with Lake Virtual. These rigorous courses are fully accredited K-12 online curriculum with interactive teacher-led lessons for select content. Click or tap here for more info.

3. Modified-day learning: The Modified Day will include instruction for Language Arts and Math in a traditional setting, with all other courses (such as Social Studies, Science, Electives, etc.) being held virtually. Students will be assigned either a morning or afternoon session for the traditional instruction. Mid-day transportation (coming to school or leaving) will be the responsibility of the parent. Click or tap here for more info.

Learning Option Deadline: July 20

Parents in Lake County have until Monday, July 20, to indicate how they would prefer their children to learn when schools reopen in August amid the coronavirus pandemic. Parents are being asked to go to the district’s website and choose the option they prefer.

School officials said the selection of an option does not lock a parent into a decision but will provide the district with information.

Enhanced coronavirus-related health and safety measures

If parents opt for any in-person learning options, students will have to follow increased health and safety protocols to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Below are points taken directly from Lake County School’s reopening plan:

Safe social distancing (6 feet) will be expected in classrooms as well as all other areas of the school campus including hallways, gyms, cafeteria, etc. when possible

When social distancing is not possible due to space or by nature of the program/course and or instructional setting, the district is still considering whether face coverings will be mandatory or strongly recommended for students and employees

Face coverings will be provided to employees upon request

Face shields will be provided to employees upon request

Hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water will be readily available to employees, students and visitors.

Cleaning protocols will be increased throughout each campus, including replacing air filters more frequently

Group gatherings will be limited

Gloves will be provided to employees upon request. Those requesting gloves will be educated on the importance of properly washing hands between each glove use.

Temperature checks will be conducted on any student or employee who exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms on any school or district workplace

Any student who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms after having arrived at school will be isolated and required to wear a face mask. Parents will be expected to pick-up their child immediately upon notification

For the first quarter of the school year, parents and visitors will have limited access to the school campus including parents walking students to their child’s classroom, volunteering and mentoring.

Plexiglass shields will be installed in all front offices to separate front office staff from guests

Schools will be encouraged to schedule all meetings and gatherings virtually when feasible.

All equipment and instruments will be washed or wiped down after each use

Medically vulnerable students and employees should consult with their healthcare provider before returning to school or work

Utilize outdoor or larger than normal venues (auditoriums, gymnasiums, large meeting rooms, pavilions) for activities that increase the possibility of transfer of airborne particles i.e. Lunch, Chorus, Band, Physical Ed, ROTC, etc. when feasible

Click here to read LCPS’ entire reopening plan.