Mystery lingers after 3 beaten, killed during Florida fishing trip

FROSTPROOF, Fla. – Investigators are now offering a $30,000 reward for clues in a mysterious triple homicide in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Damion Tillman, 23, Brandon Rollins, 27, and Keven Springfield, 30, were found dead late Friday in Frostproof, where the best friends had met to go on a fishing trip.

Deputies said Rollins had called his dad and said, “Help.”

“His dad knew Brandon had gone fishing with his two friends, Kevin and Damion. Brandon’s dad drove to Lake Streety Road. When he arrived, he found his son Brandon barely alive, and his two friends deceased,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

When first responders arrived, all three men were dead, officials said.

“They appear to have been beaten and shot,” Judd said.

Judd said investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses.

“We want to be the voice for those young men who lost their lives Friday night when their lives were snuffed out by some nasty, evil person or persons,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office said there’s no evidence the killings were drug-related or domestic in nature. Family members are cooperating with the investigation, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the slayings is asked to call PCSO at 863-298-6200.