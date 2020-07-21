Orlando-area attorney accused of stalking minors on Park Avenue, offering them CBD oil

WINTER PARK, Fla. – An Orlando-area attorney is facing charges after police said he followed two minors from one restaurant to another before offering them CBD oil.

According to a report from Winter Park police, two minors said they were inside the Panera Bread restaurant on Park Avenue when Kenneth Carl Wright, 63, approached them and began “hitting on them.”

The juveniles said Wright was asking them questions and they began to feel worried for their safety so they left the restaurant and went to a nearby Starbucks, according to the report.

A short time later, Wright showed up at the same Starbucks and approached the victims, the report said, this time pulling out what they said appeared to be CBD oil and asking them if they wanted to take some. The victims said they turned down his offer. When they did, Wright handed them a business card, according to police.

The victims were eventually picked up by a friend and safely left the area, police said.

Wright, who is licensed to practice law in Florida, according to Floridabar.org, was later arrested and charged with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.