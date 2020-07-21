Suspect’s sister, mother arrested in teen’s shooting death at Palm Bay park, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy at a park on Sunday and his sister and mother reportedly tried to help him after the fact, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said they were called about a shooting at Oakwood Park on Koutnik Road shortly after midnight in which Deven Bryan, 17, suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hunter Thomas Smiroldo, 18, of Barefoot Bay, has since been arrested on a second-degree murder charge, records show.

His mother, Patricia Smiroldo, 59, and his sister, 25-year-old Marisa Smiroldo, have since been arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, according to a news release.

Probable cause affidavits show that about an hour after the shooting, Hunter Thomas Smiroldo texted his mother and told her that he had shot and probably killed someone but she didn’t see the text until about 5 a.m.

Later that morning, she and another witness picked up Hunter Thomas Smiroldo and he gave them two Glock handguns that his mother had purchased for him two years prior, records show.

Patricia Smiroldo took her son to the police department on Sunday so he could turn himself in but Hunter Thomas Smiroldo refused to answer questions and there wasn’t enough evidence at the time to make an arrest so he was allowed to leave, according to the affidavit.

After that, the mother and son met with other family members and decided to take the gun and ammunition to another relative’s home but ultimately Patricia Smiroldo put them in a green duffel bag and threw it by the railroad tracks on Micco Road, where it was located, records show.

Police said Marisa Smiroldo also knew that her brother was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting and she was trying to get him to flee the area so she could hide him.

According to the report, an officer in an unmarked vehicle saw Marisa Smiroldo assisted her brother to a vehicle while he had a jacket over his head and then driving away as he ducked in the back seat.

All three family members have been booked into the Brevard County Jail.