High-speed pursuit: Sheriff’s helicopter can’t keep up with Camaro’s speed

COCOA, Fla. – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man who Brevard County sheriff’s officials said nearly struck a deputy and led a 120 mph chase while driving into oncoming traffic.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant was ordered for Deontarrius Smith, of Cocoa.

Deputies said on June 30 agents with the Gameover Task Force observed a red Camaro driving erratically and speeding through Cocoa, so assistance from the sheriff’s helicopter was requested. The car was spotted on U.S. 1 near Dixon and then entered a gas station, where agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop, officials said.

The deputy identified the driver as Smith, who officials say sped away and nearly hit an agent before driving on U.S. 1.

Officials said Smith drove into oncoming traffic while speeding, so agents ended their pursuit. Smith then traveled onto State Road 528 at speeds of over 120 mph, using the shoulder to pass other drivers, officials said.

According to an affidavit, the helicopter could not keep up with the Camaro’s speed.

Smith is wanted on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.