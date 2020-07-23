11-year-old boy bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYNRA BEACH, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while visiting New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials.

Beach rescue officials said the boy, who is from Lake Wales, was standing in waist-deep water when the shark bit his foot. The shark was not seen, officials said.

[WATCH: Off-duty officer jumps in to save boy from shark that got ‘dangerously close’ at Florida beach]

The boy suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Beach safety officials said the incident marked the third shark bite reported in Volusia County this year.

New Smyrna Beach is unofficially known as the shark attack capital of the world, according to CNN.

According to Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File, there have been 312 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in Volusia County since 1882. Click here to use the museum’s interactive shark attack map.