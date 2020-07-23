Two brothers and young woman charged in deaths of three men on fishing trip make first court appearance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The three suspects arrested for the killing of three friends as they embarked on a fishing trip in Frostproof made their first court appearance on Thursday.

Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, William “Robert” Wiggins, 21, and Mary Whittemore, 27, were all arrested this week after investigators pieced together evidence from the killing that occurred Friday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Damion Tillman, 23, Brandon Rollins, 27, and Keven Springfield, 30, were all found dead in Frostproof, this is the spot the best friends had met to go on a fishing trip.

During the court appearance, TJ Wiggins, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon received no bond.

His criminal history includes 230 felonies with 15 convictions, 26 misdemeanors and two trips to state prison.

Robert Wiggins is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with physical evidence. The judge set his bond at $46,000.

Authorities have charged Mary Whittemore with three counts of accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $45,000.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators may add additional charges as the investigation continues.

