Sheriff to share ‘important update’ after 3 friends slain on Florida fishing trip

FROSTPROOF, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide an important update Wednesday regarding the three men who were killed during a fishing trip in Frostproof.

BACKGROUND: 3 men beaten, killed during fishing trip in Frostproof, deputies say

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Damion Tillman, 23, Brandon Rollins, 27, and Keven Springfield, 30, were found dead late Friday in Frostproof, where the best friends had met to go on a fishing trip.

Judd said investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses.

“We want to be the voice for those young men who lost their lives Friday night when their lives were snuffed out by some nasty, evil person or persons,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office said there’s no evidence the killings were drug-related or domestic in nature. Family members are cooperating with the investigation, deputies said.

On Tuesday, the reward for information on the killings was upped from $5,000 to $30,000.

Anyone with information about the slayings is asked to call PCSO at 863-298-6200.

RELATED: Mystery lingers after 3 beaten, killed during Florida fishing trip