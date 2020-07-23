78ºF

Volusia County Schools will delay start of fall practices

Conditioning will continue

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Volusia County Schools announced the district will not start fall practices on July 27.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Schools announced the district will not start fall practices on July 27.

School officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions and will make a decision later to begin fall practice.

The district is working with the Volusia County Department of Health and state officials on a start date.

Conditioning will continue to take place at the moment.

Fall sports in Volusia County include:

  • Football
  • Sideline cheer
  • Girls volleyball
  • Cross Country
  • Swimming
  • Bowling
  • Golf

Any questions about a specific sport can contact their’s schools’s athletic director.

