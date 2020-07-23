Volusia County Schools will delay start of fall practices

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Schools announced the district will not start fall practices on July 27.

School officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions and will make a decision later to begin fall practice.

The district is working with the Volusia County Department of Health and state officials on a start date.

Conditioning will continue to take place at the moment.

Fall sports in Volusia County include:

Football

Sideline cheer

Girls volleyball

Cross Country

Swimming

Bowling

Golf

Any questions about a specific sport can contact their’s schools’s athletic director.