Man found fatally shot in car, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 41-year-old man was found fatally shot in his car Thursday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police said they were called to a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Anderson Street and Jernigan Avenue and found Eloy Lebron in his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.