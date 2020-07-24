Volusia deputies need public’s help finding child pornography suspect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A child pornography suspect has evaded arrest and deputies are hoping the public can help locate him, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Zachery Harold Morrison, 34, is wanted on 20 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child after a search warrant was executed at his former residence in DeLand and his electronic devices were seized.

An arrest warrant was issued this week but Morrison no longer lives on West Parkway and deputies aren’t sure where he is, records show.

Though Morrison lived in DeLand, he’s been known to frequent east Volusia County as well.

Anyone with information concerning Morrison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case number 20-11715.