Volusia school board member explains reopening options

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County School District answered questions from concerned parents on Friday about which learning option is the best for their family.

Option one is a traditional classroom setting.

Option two is Volusia Live, where students will follow scheduled classes that are streamed live.

Option three is Enhanced Volusia Online Learning, in which students enroll in a fully virtual program where they can learn at their own pace from home.

“Volusia Virtual typically has about a 140 full-time students every year. As of yesterday afternoon, we topped 5,000 students,” said Ruben Colon, Volusia County School Board member.

Colon said because Enhanced Volusia Online Learning is the most popular choice so far, more parents are asking about specific programs.

“A lot of questions on exceptional student education (ESE). How will those services be delivered to our students who have some exceptionalities?” he said.

Colon said on Monday, there will be a Facebook live video at noon on the Volusia Online Learning page to address any questions parents may have.

"A lot of parents also asked about our IB program, the students are part of ACE, or any of the vocational academies that we offer. So, one of the big questions have been, will my child be able to continue in those programs and the answer is yes," Colon said.

Students may opt to take Volusia Live classes and complete lab work once or twice a week at school, according to Colon. The school district said once inside the building, masks are required when students can’t socially distance and intense cleaning and sanitizing will be done throughout the day.

“The most important thing we need to know is where do you plan to send your child, what option would you like to take advantage of, so that we can make sure those resources are there at the start of school,” Colon said.

Parents can always change their options at a later time, according to the school district. The registration deadline is by 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The enrollment deadline for Enhanced Volusia Online Learning is July 31.

If parents do not complete the form, which is available online, children will be registered at their home school.

To read more about Volusia County’s school reopening plan, click here.