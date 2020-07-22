Everything you need to know about Volusia County’s back to school plan

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, Volusia County school leaders are working to welcome students back for the 2020-2021 academic year with adjusted learning options.

Volusia County Public School leaders has been working on details to reopen for in-person learning after the Florida Department of Education issued an executive order telling schools to physically reopen in August.

Here’s what you need to know about the district’s back to school plan:

Start date: August 31

After a meeting that went into the early morning hours Wednesday, the Volusia County School Board voted to send its reopening plan to the state for approval.

The board also voted to delay the start of school until August 31 and debated options to possibly delay that further if cases of the coronavirus continue to spike in the county.

Learning Options

The district has proposed two options from which parents can choose:

Volusia Live allows students to stream their classes as they happen, while learning from home.

Enhanced Volusia Online Learning allows students to work at their own pace using an online platform.

Enhanced coronavirus-related health and safety measures

As part of Volusia County’s public school’s reopening proposal:

All students and staff will go through temperature checks before entering schools

Desks and workstations will be spaced between three and six feet

Rooms will be disinfected between each class

Click here to read VCPS’ entire reopening plan.