‘We want this to stop:’ Orlando family wants to see arrest made in fatal shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of a man found shot dead in Orlando told News 6 they want to see an arrest made in the case.

Orlando police said Eloy Lebron, 41, was found inside of his car near Anderson Street and Jernigan Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lebron’s family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

”He touched all of our hearts and our lives in a way that it’s, it’s unsurpassable amounts,” said Lebron’s cousin, William Morales. “He wasn’t just another number. Somebody who succumbed to the unfortunate events that are happening in the world we live in. He was a very good person.”

Lebron’s family said that he worked as a flight attendant and moved to Florida a year and a half ago in order to stay with family after he suffered an injury.

”Everyone that knew him and got to know him, enjoyed to be with him. He cares about his family and pretty much everybody,” said Lebron’s cousin, Jacqueline Morales. ”We want this to stop. It’s enough of what we are going through, so please, I beg of you guys seen anything, know anything, you don’t have to say names, all they have to do is to call.”

Lebron’s family also said that a friend was inside the vehicle at the time of the fatal shooting and was unharmed.

The Orlando Police Department asks anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS where they can remain anonymous.