Brevard small business owners can now apply for CARES Act grants

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County small businesses and nonprofits that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply to receive a grant of up to $10,000.

The $10 million in grant funds comes from money the county received from the federal CARES Act and now, it’s available for distribution.

To be eligible, a small business must:

Be located in Brevard County

Have 50 or fewer employees as of Jan. 1, 2020

Must have had a negative financial impact as a result of the spread of COVID-19

Must be enrolled in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security E-Verify program

Applicant’s revenue losses or expenses utilized to establish program eligibility and grant amount must not have been reimbursed through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Small Business Administration (SBA) Debt Relief Program or other similar federal and state programs

In order to be eligible, a nonprofit must be a 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6) or a 501(c)(19) as designated by Internal Revenue Code.

The application period began Monday and will run through Aug. 10. Applications are available online here.

