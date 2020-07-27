92ºF

Local News

Brevard small business owners can now apply for CARES Act grants

Nonprofits also eligible

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Brevard County, CARES Act, Coronavirus, COVID-19
FILE - People peek into a window of a TGI Friday's restaurant to see what they are serving to-go on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Some big corporate names are on the governments list of 650,000 recipients of coronavirus relief loans despite the controversy that prompted other high-profile businesses to return billions of dollars in loan. TGI Friday's said the forced shutdowns left it with no more than 20% of its revenue, and that the loans allowed it to rehire furloughed staffers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County small businesses and nonprofits that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply to receive a grant of up to $10,000.

The $10 million in grant funds comes from money the county received from the federal CARES Act and now, it’s available for distribution.

To be eligible, a small business must:

  • Be located in Brevard County
  • Have 50 or fewer employees as of Jan. 1, 2020
  • Must have had a negative financial impact as a result of the spread of COVID-19
  • Must be enrolled in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security E-Verify program
  • Applicant’s revenue losses or expenses utilized to establish program eligibility and grant amount must not have been reimbursed through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Small Business Administration (SBA) Debt Relief Program or other similar federal and state programs

In order to be eligible, a nonprofit must be a 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6) or a 501(c)(19) as designated by Internal Revenue Code.

The application period began Monday and will run through Aug. 10. Applications are available online here.

