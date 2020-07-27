Guests at table-service restaurants at Disney World Resort hotels will go through a temperature check

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World announced guests at table-service restaurants at resort hotels will get their temperature screened before entering a restaurant.

The theme park announced anyone with a temperature of 100.4 F or above will not be allowed entry.

The people in the party will also not be allowed to enter the restaurant, according to Disney World.

Self-serve beverage areas have been modified at Disney World, cast members will bring drinks to the guests.

Disney also announced seating areas, dining areas, and pagers will be cleaned between guests.

On Monday, Disney officials also said facial coverings with valves or holes will not be permitted.