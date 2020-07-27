Orange County will start virtual learning for every student on Aug. 10

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools announced the district will start virtual learning for every student on Aug. 10.

The district will have designated distance learning days from Aug. 10-21.

Students who registered for face-to-face or the LaunchED@Home model will take part in instructional days.

This will include typical exercises that occur at the beginning of each school year, according to the district.

School officials said the nine days will provide a chance for all faculty and students to become comfortable with the LaunchED platform.

The district wants students to know this platform because it will be the default platform if a classroom or school needs to do at-home learning during the pandemic.

This time period will also allow teachers to address any questions parents or students may have with the program.

This announcement means the school calendar starts on Aug. 10 and teacher preplanning will begin on July 31.

Aug. 21 will be the first day for students who registered for face-to-face instruction to attend class on campus.

Students who registered for Orange County Virtual School are not impacted by this decision and will begin on Aug. 10.

Payroll calendars have not been altered, according to the district.

The district will now be in contact with families in need of devices and hotspots.