Police work to identify man nicknamed ‘Detroit’ in Daytona Beach murder case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is working to identify a person they believe was involved in the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old man.

First responders found Adrian A. Allen with several stab wounds at an apartment complex at 409 Jean Street Saturday around 11:30 p.m, according to the police department. Officers note Allen was found lying on his back outside of an apartment unit, the police report reads.

Detectives say evidence shows the Allen and a man who goes by “Detroit” were in the apartment for a long period of time before the two got into a physical fight, ending with Detroit stabbing Allen multiple times. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the fight.

Allen was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning, officials say.

Detectives with DBPD are now asking for the public’s help in finding Detroit. He is described as a black male in his late 30′s or early 40′s who stands approximately 6′2 and often wears a Detroit baseball cap. He is known to frequent the Jean Street apartments.

Anyone with information on this case or about the person of interest is asked to contact Detective David Dinardi immediately at (386) 671-5219 or DinardiDavid@dbpd.us.