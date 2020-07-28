77ºF

Demonstrators in Orlando want to stop more money from going to law enforcement

Orlando policed blocked demonstrators from going to the front doors of Orange County Administration Building

Erik Sandoval, Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. – Around 100 demonstrators marched around Lake Eola and ended up at the Orange County Administration Building on Monday.

Orlando policed blocked them from going to the front doors.

Demonstrators said they want Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to declare racism as a public health crisis and to stop more money from going to law enforcement.

Police said they made seven arrests.

Black Lives Matter march in downtown Orlando ends at Orange County Administration Building.

Demonstrators said they will be back outside the administration building on Tuesday as the board of county commissioners meets in an online session.

