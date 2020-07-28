Demonstrators in Orlando want to stop more money from going to law enforcement

ORLANDO, Fla. – Around 100 demonstrators marched around Lake Eola and ended up at the Orange County Administration Building on Monday.

Orlando policed blocked them from going to the front doors.

Crowd chanting black lives matter march to Orange County Admin Bldg ahead of tomorrow’s discussion of sheriff budget @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/48ENW4Dsh1 — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) July 27, 2020

Demonstrators said they want Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to declare racism as a public health crisis and to stop more money from going to law enforcement.

Police said they made seven arrests.

Black Lives Matter march in downtown Orlando ends at Orange County Administration Building. Posted by News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando on Monday, July 27, 2020

Demonstrators said they will be back outside the administration building on Tuesday as the board of county commissioners meets in an online session.