Maitland woman receives ‘mystery seeds’ in mail, USDA warns not to plant them

MAITLAND, Fla. – The U.S Department of Agriculture and Florida State Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried sent warnings about mystery seeds being mail to people, a News 6 viewer said she might have received some of the seeds in question.

Louis Inglessis said that over the past three weeks, she's received two enveloped in the mail from Uzbekistan, filled with seeds.

“I can’t image who got my name, why they did, or why they would send seeds to me,” said Inglessis.

Inglessis said that the sender had her correct name, address, and phone number.

“I was shocked because I figured I didn’t order them and I couldn’t imagine where they came from or what they were and so far I have not planted them. I was tempted, but I decided not to.”

Inglessis said that she will now turn the seeds over to to the Florida Department of Agriculture.

"I'm more than happy to corporate. It's a mystery and I'd like to know where it came from and why," said Inglessis.

State officials said that more than 630 Floridians have reported receiving the mystery seeds in the mail.

"Plant seeds from unknown sources may introduce dangerous pathogens, diseases, or invasive species into Florida, putting agriculture and our state's plant, animal, and human health at risk," Commissioner Fried said in a statement released Tuesday.

The USDA said that the seeds might have been sent as part of a “brushing scam” where companies send products to people who never ordered them, and in return create fake online product reviews.