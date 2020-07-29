79ºF

Man found shot in car at Orange County intersection dies at hospital

Fatal shooting occurred on Orange Blossom Trail at Consulate Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 45-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive. 

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies made contact with the victim, who was sitting inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

The victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

