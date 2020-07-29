Man found shot in car at Orange County intersection dies at hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 45-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies made contact with the victim, who was sitting inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

The victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

No other details have been released.