SpaceX faces potential tropical storm as it prepares to bring home NASA astronauts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Potential 60 mph wind gusts won’t bode well for a SpaceX spacecraft splashdown planned for this Sunday if the current track of a potential tropical storm holds.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are waiting to find out if they will return home from the International Space Station as NASA and SpaceX officials conduct what’s known as a flight readiness review, or FRR, on Wednesday. The astronauts have been on the orbiting laboratory 200 miles above Earth since May 30, marking the first human spaceflight from Florida’s coast in nearly nine years and crowning SpaceX as the first private company to fly humans.

Before they can return home on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft teams must evaluate the weather conditions at primary and alternative splashdown sites and determine if the sites are “go” or “no-go” for splashdown and recovery. SpaceX and NASA teams will be looking at wind speed, wave height, rain, lightning and helicopter operational limits.

Here is the 11 a.m. advisory and forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. Head to https://t.co/2DMpPv6ZyI for more. pic.twitter.com/SX5iORd7vg — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 29, 2020

Currently, all seven landing options on Florida’s east and west coasts are in the cone of potential tropical cyclone nine. The disturbance in the Caribbean is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Isaias later on Wednesday as it continues on a projected path toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is packing 45 mph winds, with gusts of 60 mph.

Seven potential Crew Dragon landing sites. (image: NASA) (WKMG 2020)

[DRAGON COVERAGE: Have what it takes to fly Crew Dragon? A few pointers to master SpaceX’s docking simulator | How Crew Dragon compares to flying on space shuttle from the first NASA astronauts to do both]

According to NASA’s broadcast schedule, an FRR briefing will happen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. At that point, NASA and SpaceX should know if they will attempt to bring home the astronauts on Dragon Endeavour as soon as this Sunday.

NASA and SpaceX will make the final decision Saturday after the astronauts are inside the capsule just before undocking.

If the return home moves ahead as planned, Hurley and Behnken will depart the ISS on Saturday at 7:34 p.m. and splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean at 2:42 p.m.

Should NASA and SpaceX “wave off” the splashdown attempt after the astronauts have left the ISS Dragon will remain in orbit for the next landing attempt up to 48 hours later.

Check back for updates on this developing story after the FRR at 3:30 p.m.