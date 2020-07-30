COVID-19 testing site returns to Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian-accessible and drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is set to return to Camping World Stadium next week.

The site will be open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando.

Any Orlando or Orange County resident can get tested for free regardless of whether they have symptoms as long as they make an appointment, which can be made here starting Friday at 8 a.m.

Those who would like to get tested can drive, walk, bike or take public transportation to the site. Orlando Fire Department members will administer the nasal swab tests.

GENETWORx will process the tests and provide results within five days. Those who don’t receive their results within a week are asked to go to www.covid19resultsfl.com or call GENETWORx at 850-583-2419.

