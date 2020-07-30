More than half of Lake County parents opted for virtual learning options

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The deadline for Lake County Public School parents and guardians to choose a learning option for their students for this fall has passed and the results show more than half of students will continue their education through virtual options.

Families had until July 29 to select one of four options offered by the school district and approved by the Florida Department of Education for the 2020-21 school year. Schools closed in March due to the coronavirus and all students finished the semester with online learning.

The choices included traditional learning at school, Lake Virtual School, Modified Day, which is a blend of in-person and distance learning and Lake Live, which is structured virtual learning that mirrors a traditional schedule.

A day after the deadline to pick an option, nearly 40,000 enrollment intent forms have been submitted to Lake County Public Schools.

Here’s a breakdown of what parents selected, so far:

About 42%, or 16,708 guardians and parents, said they want their children to return to brick-and-mortar school buildings for traditional, face-to-face learning.

About 26%, or 10,108 people, chose the Lake Live option.

About 24%, or 9,584, said they will enroll full-time in Lake County Virtual School.

About 7%, or 2,878, chose the Modified Day option.

Classes for Lake County students begin on Aug. 24.

