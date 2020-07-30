Cruise Norwegian suspends all sailings until Nov. 1 amid pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Norwegian Cruise Holdings has announced it is suspending sailings until at least November.

The company announced Wednesday it has suspended all cruises through Oct. 31.

The suspension affects Norwegian Cruise Lines, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises.

Company officials say they will begin providing customers monthly updates about cancellations beginning next month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its no sail order through the end of September.