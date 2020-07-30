Florida governor says state will likely feel impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Speaking late Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will likely feel impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias, adding that now is the time for residents to prepare.

DeSantis delivered prepared remarks for about five minutes, saying that Floridians are strong and resilient in the face of both the storm and COVID-19.

“We are Americans. We’re strong, decent people who have overcome difficult times throughout our history. We will continue to contend with the virus but we will not be defined by it,” DeSantis said.

The most recent numbers, according to the governor, are starting to indicate that the state’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations could be starting to stabilize but in order to keep with that trend he asked that everyone continue to protect the vulnerable, social distance, wear a mask and practice good hygiene

“We must stay in the fight, and stay strong. For we have one goal, and we are one Florida,” DeSantis said.

Florida’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is currently 461,379. Thursday marked the third day in a row that the state experienced record deaths, this time with 252.

As of the latest track provided by the National Hurricane Center, most of Florida’s east coast remains in the cone of uncertainty. Isaias is set to be near Central Florida Sunday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane.

“While we can’t be certain of the exact track of the storm and we certainly can’t be sure about the intensity it will ultimately reach, we do expect to see impacts to the state of Florida, even if the storm remains off our shore, which is the current forecast,” DeSantis said.

He asked that everyone keep abreast of storm updates and take the time now to stock up on food and medications.

To keep up with the latest on Tropical Storm Isaias, go to ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.