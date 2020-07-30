WATCH LIVE: Forecast cone, computer models and updates for Tropical Storm Isaias

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Isaias remains on a projected path toward Florida after it’s expected to lash several islands in the Caribbean as the record-setting 2020 hurricane season rolls on.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Thursday that Isaias was centered about 100 miles west-southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Isaias was moving northwest at 21 mph.

The official forecast cone shows Isaias trekking along Florida’s east coast, approaching Brevard County on Sunday with sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm would become a hurricane if the maximum sustained winds of 74 mph.

Many computer models show Isaias moving further east, but a couple of models are pulling it to the west side of Florida.

“Isaias will be searching for a weakness in a high ridge over Florida, but uncertainty remains as to where that path will finally open,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “Will it be over Florida, over the Gulf or in the Atlantic?”

Isaias broke the record as the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gert and Hanna also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

The government of the Bahamas has upgraded the tropical storm watch for the central Bahamas to a tropical storm warning and has issued a tropical storm watch for the northwestern Bahamas.

Tropical storm conditions continued across portions of the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Wednesday night. These conditions are forecast to reach portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti within the warning area by early Thursday, and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos by Thursday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Central Bahamas beginning Friday morning and are possible in the northwestern Bahamas beginning late Friday.

Here is the 5 a.m. advisory and forecast track for Isaias from the National Hurricane Center. For more head to https://t.co/2DMpPv6ZyI pic.twitter.com/1hsEZfewcw — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 30, 2020

Isaias is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos and also across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, northern Haiti, and eastern Cuba with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches (20 centimeters).

The southeastern Bahamas could see 4 to 8 inches of rain.

These rainfall amounts may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as potential river flooding beginning Wednesday night.

The storm is also likely to cause swells that will likely cause cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions affecting portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through Thursday. These swells are forecast to reach the north coast of the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Warnings were issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Martin, the entire southern and northern coastlines of the Dominican Republic, the north coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos Islands, southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands and the central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini.

Interests in Cuba and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system, the weather service said.

Orlando-area forecast

There’s a 40-50% chance of rain Thursday in Central Florida, with highs in the low 90s.

“Sufficient moisture will remain across much of the area, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon,” Campos said. “Expect most of the activity to develop with the sea breeze along the coast. Later in the day, the sea breezes will collide further inland.”

The primary threat will be lightning and heavy rain.

High pressure is expected to keep the Orlando area mostly dry Friday, with rain chances down to 20%.

“A ridge of high pressure overhead will begin to weaken a bit by the second half of the weekend and into next week,” Campos said. “The timing and movement of this high will dictate where Tropical Storm Isaias will move.”