Here’s what we expect conditions to be like this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As of Thursday night at 8 p.m., Tropical Storm Isais is still churning in the Atlantic on its way through the Bahamas.

The weekend impacts for Central Florida will vary depending on how close to our coast Tropical Storm Isaias comes, and how much more it will intensify.

For now, we are expecting tropical storm conditions to impact the coastal areas or Volusia, Brevard, and Flagler counties.

Those living close to the coast should make preparations now for sustained Tropical Storm force winds Saturday night through Sunday.

The coast could receive anywhere from three to five inches of rain before Tropical Storm Isaias is done.

Look for the first bands of Tropical rain to arrive in Southern Brevard County around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

There will also be a high risk of long swells producing beach erosion and strong rip currents.

Any deviation of the current track could also bring those conditions across the Inland areas. For now, the Inland areas should expect one to three inches of rain from this system.