County-by-county look at Isaias’ impact in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As we watch Tropical Storm Isaias move northwest the question becomes just how much of an impact will it have on Central Florida.

The answer depends on location, location, and location. It also greatly depends on how close to the current forecast track it follows, and how much strength the storm gains.

If the track for Tropical Storm Isaias verifies as currently set the first high wind and rain would begin to lash at our southern coast late Saturday afternoon or early Saturday evening.

Brevard County:

The action begins Saturday with first bands by around 6 p.m.

3 to 5 inches of rain before it is over.

Strong Tropical Force Winds until Sunday night

Volusia County:

The action starts closer to 11 P.M Saturday night into Sunday.

3 to 5 inches of rain

Tropical Storm Force winds along the coast until Sunday night

Flagler County:

Overnight Saturday into Sunday the action begins

3 to 5 inches of rain

Tropical Storm Force winds into Sunday night.

Inland Area:

Squalls could easily produce; period of torrential rain anytime between Saturday night at 6 p.m. through Sunday evening.

If the track moves all of this can change.

Please keep in mind there is much uncertainty with both the precise track and the strength of this Tropical Storm. There are always questions on this subject. But this time, with this storm, there is greater uncertainty than normal.