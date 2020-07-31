Man fatally shoots 67-year-old victim during argument, Brevard deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men who had been drinking got into an argument that ended with one of the men being fatally shot, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 67-year-old Robert Kennedy and 68-year-old Leonard Crosta had been drinking at a local establishment on Sunday then went to Pine Ridge Trail in Micco around 8:30 p.m.

While parked there, the two men got into an argument and Crosta shot Kennedy, according to authorities.

Kennedy was found in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital, where he died, records show.

Crosta was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. He’s being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.