SunRail to suspend service on Monday due to Hurricane Isaias

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials announced SunRail will suspend service on Monday due to Hurricane Isaias.

Sunrail said crews will begin working to prepare the corridor and render it safe before the storm.

Crews will secure railroad gates at 127 railroad crossings. This includes the removal of longer railroad gates.

Officials said crews will also inspect and store the SunRail train fleet.

Sunrail will also secure equipment throughout the corridor.

A safety inspection will be conducted after the storm passes, according to SunRail.

Hurricane Isaias is projected to be in the Florida area on Saturday.