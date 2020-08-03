22-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday after a car making a turn in Orange County drove into the rider, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a sedan was driving east on Clarcona Road around 3 p.m. when they turned into the direct path of the 22-year-old motorcyclist while attempting to make a left turn on Red Bone Lane, troopers said.

The sedan struck the bike ejecting the driver, according to the crash report.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified yet, died at the hospital.

The crash remained under investigation.