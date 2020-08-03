9-month-old boy reported missing in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-month-old boy was reported missing Monday in Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Noah Sims was last seen in the Jacksonville Heights area, near the 8000 block of 103rd Street on the Westside.

Noah was last seen wearing a gray onesie, and he may be with 36-year-old Corey Sims. The FDLE has not said how they are related.

Corey Sims was last seen wearing a light blue polo short, coral, casual shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE at 888-356-4774 or 911.