Port Orange police search for suspects in AT&T robbery

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Port Orange police are searching for two men believed to be involved in a robbery at an AT&T store.

Officers said the robbery happened Sunday at the store on the 5000 block of S. Williamson Boulevard.

Employees told police two men ran out of the AT&T store with three iPhones and an iPad, a department news release read.

During the theft, employees tried to detain one of the men. The man tried to get away and eventually broke free, causing injuries to the employees, police said.

The men took off in a gray Nissan Altima out of the Pavillion shopping center.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477),