Local News

Flagler County expands coronavirus testing operations, opens new site

Sites open select days Aug. 4 through Aug. 8

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Flagler County, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pandemic
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. The Trump administrations plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government wont supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Department of Health says its expanding its coronavirus testing operations through Saturday, including a new testing location.

With the exception of Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, appointments will not be required. The first 60 individuals will be tested.

Below are a list of testing locations:

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell  (Walk-up by appointment)                                             

Tuesday & Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of Bunnell

205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell 

Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.                                

Flagler Pharmacy

200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach         

Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.           

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church                         

4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast

Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Church on the Rock

2200 North State Street, Bunnell

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

