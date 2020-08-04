Flagler County expands coronavirus testing operations, opens new site

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Department of Health says its expanding its coronavirus testing operations through Saturday, including a new testing location.

With the exception of Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, appointments will not be required. The first 60 individuals will be tested.

Below are a list of testing locations:

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell (Walk-up by appointment)

Tuesday & Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of Bunnell

205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell

Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Flagler Pharmacy

200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach

Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast

Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Church on the Rock

2200 North State Street, Bunnell

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

