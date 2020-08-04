Flagler County expands coronavirus testing operations, opens new site

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Department of Health says its expanding its coronavirus testing operations through Saturday, including a new testing location.
With the exception of Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, appointments will not be required. The first 60 individuals will be tested.
Below are a list of testing locations:
Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds
150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell (Walk-up by appointment)
Tuesday & Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Bunnell
205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell
Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Flagler Pharmacy
200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach
Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast
Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Church on the Rock
2200 North State Street, Bunnell
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.