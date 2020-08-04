Orange County deputies, police donate 1,500 backpacks -- with masks -- to students

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Police Athletic League to donate 1,500 backpacks, which included masks, for students across the county.

The first distribution of backpacks and supplies took place Tuesday at Robinswood Middle School.

Rachel DeOliveira, who has been out of work since Mach, was in one of the first cars to show up so she could get a free backpack for her 12-year-old son, who is heading into seventh grade at Horizon West Middle School.

“I’m not working right now, and this is going to help me out a lot,” DeOliveira said.

DeOliveira said her son will take virtual classes at home -- for now.

“He wants to go back to school, but I prefer for him to stay at home. I think that’s better for him right now,” she said.

Each backpack includes all sorts of school supplies, including a reusable mask to keep students safe in the classroom.

“We know there’s definitely people that can use all of the supplies, even if they’re at home. In the backpacks, there’s pencils and paper and things like that, that they may still need even if they are doing virtual at home,” Sgt. Menachem Green said.

Deputies will continue to distribute backpacks to parents who pre-registered online.