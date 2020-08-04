Orlando police arrest 2 people in child pornography case

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people are in custody facing possession of child pornography charges after a months-long investigation.

Orlando police say they have been investigating eight different cyber tips since March regarding an IP address that was downloaded and uploading 199 images of child pornography.

In June, officers used a search warrant to investigate a home on the 2000 block of Oak Park Way where they found Aramy Amador.

Officers say they found a media bank of child pornography on Amador’s cell phone. When officers confronted her, she said she exchanged such images and videos on a smartphone app called WhatsApp, a department news release reads.

At the time, Amador was out on an immigration bond. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was notified and an immigration hold was placed on Amador while she is in custody. Amador is also seven months pregnant and is now facing a possession of child pornography charge.

Officers were also able to track down a second suspect through Google search warrant, revealing Francisco Colindres sifted through more than 4,000 images that depicted images of child exploitation, according to investigators.

During an interview with detectives, Colindres admitted to receiving child pornography from a WhatsApp group as well. His user history showed he had shared dozens of images to multiple chat groups on the app, a news release states. Officers say evidence shows Colindres has been downloading child pornography for at least two years.

Officers confiscated 14 devices from the Oak Park Way home and arrested Colindres in Daytona Beach Monday.

Colindres is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography charges and 10 counts of transmission of child pornography.