WATCH LIVE AT 4 p.m.: Florida Department of Education to make ‘important announcement’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – At 4 p.m. Tuesday, officials from the Florida Department of Education plan to make an “important announcement” during a virtual event.

A news released provided by the department around noon did not provide details on the nature of the announcement or who would be speaking.

It comes as Florida schools are just weeks away from opening campuses back up to allow students to attend classes in a face-to-face setting for the first time since classrooms closed in mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19.

Locally, the 10 school districts have given parents the option to choose between sending their children back to school in person or allowing them to continue classes online. Some local school boards have also developed models that blend the two methods.

In July, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order requiring school districts to open up schools for in-person learning at the beginning of the fall semester.

In order to meet that requirement, some districts across the state have made the decision to push back the start date for the upcoming academic year.

