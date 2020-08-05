Brother of man accused of killing St. Cloud mother accepts plea deal on child porn charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The brother-in-law of a 33-year-old woman who was killed and dismembered on her in-laws’ property in St. Cloud has accepted a plea deal on unrelated charges.

Nicole Montalvo disappeared last October after dropping off her 8-year-old son at her in laws’ home, where her estranged husband also lived, according to investigators. Prosecutors say her body was dismembered and buried on property belonging to the family.

Montalvo’s estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, 32, and her father-in-law, Angel Rivera, 63, have both been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a body in Montalvo’s death. Wanda Rivera, 60, Montalvo’s mother-in-law, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

In the early days of the investigation, Nicholas Rivera, 28, the son of Angel and Wanda Rivera, was arrested on unrelated charges in Georgia. At the time, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office called him a person of interest in his sister-in-law’s death. He is not charged in connection with her death.

In a November interview with Osceola County detectives, Nicholas Rivera described seeing Montalvo’s lifeless body in his parent’s garage the night she went missing.

Aug. 4 court documents show Nicolas Rivera is waiving his right to a speedy trial after accepting a plea agreement offered by the state on unrelated child porn charges.

If the plea deal is finalized, Nicholas Rivera will serve 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of sex offender probation concurrent with another case.

There is a hearing scheduled for Aug. 11.

The murder trial for Christopher-Otero Rivera and Angel Rivera was set to begin in July but has been delayed until Aug. 24 due to the coronavirus. It’s possible the trial could be pushed back again amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Florida.