Nicole Montalvo’s mother-in-law faces new charge of accessory to murder

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The mother-in-law of a slain St. Cloud woman now faces charges of accessory after the fact to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Wanda Rivera, 60, was previously charged with providing false information to law enforcement in connection with the death of Nicole Montalvo.

Rivera has not yet been arrested on the new charges, according to officials.

Rivera’s son, Christopher Otero-Rivera, 32; and her husband, Angel Rivera, 63, have both been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a body in Montalvo’s death. The men are expected to stand trial in July.

[RELATED: Crime scene photos, evidence released in Montalvo case]

Montalvo disappeared in October after dropping off her 8-year-old son at the Riveras’ home, according to investigators. Prosecutors say her body was dismembered and buried on property belonging to the Rivera family.