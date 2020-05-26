83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Nicole Montalvo’s mother-in-law faces new charge of accessory to murder

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Osceola County, St. Cloud, Wanda Rivera, Nicole Montalvo
Wanda Rivera, 59, accused of making false statements and tampering with evidence in the investigation into the murder of her daughter-in-law, deputies say.
Wanda Rivera, 59, accused of making false statements and tampering with evidence in the investigation into the murder of her daughter-in-law, deputies say.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The mother-in-law of a slain St. Cloud woman now faces charges of accessory after the fact to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Wanda Rivera, 60, was previously charged with providing false information to law enforcement in connection with the death of Nicole Montalvo.

Rivera has not yet been arrested on the new charges, according to officials.

Rivera’s son, Christopher Otero-Rivera, 32; and her husband, Angel Rivera, 63, have both been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a body in Montalvo’s death. The men are expected to stand trial in July.

[RELATED: Crime scene photos, evidence released in Montalvo case]

Montalvo disappeared in October after dropping off her 8-year-old son at the Riveras’ home, according to investigators. Prosecutors say her body was dismembered and buried on property belonging to the Rivera family.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: