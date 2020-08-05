Florida Education Association files emergency hearing to delay reopening of schools

The Florida Education Association hopes a judge will delay the reopening of schools for in-person instruction.

The labor union filed an emergency hearing on Aug. 3 to block reopening brick and mortar schools while a lawsuit against the state is pending.

On July 20, the Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Board of Education.

The association accused the state of violating a constitutional requirement for safe and secure schools.

The largest teacher union statewide claims students and teachers cannot be guaranteed protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. A special virtual meeting is scheduled for Aug. 5, at 1 p.m ahead of schools reopening.

Plaintiffs named in the lawsuit include teachers and some paraprofessionals.

Some Florida school districts are slated to reopen their physical locations as early as Aug. 10.