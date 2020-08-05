78ºF

Florida Education Association files emergency hearing to delay reopening of schools

Association accused the state of violating a constitutional requirement for safe and secure schools

Nicky Zizaza, Reporter

The Florida Education Association hopes a judge will delay the reopening of schools for in-person instruction.
The labor union filed an emergency hearing on Aug. 3 to block reopening brick and mortar schools while a lawsuit against the state is pending.

On July 20, the Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Board of Education.

The largest teacher union statewide claims students and teachers cannot be guaranteed protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. A special virtual meeting is scheduled for Aug. 5, at 1 p.m ahead of schools reopening.

Plaintiffs named in the lawsuit include teachers and some paraprofessionals.

Some Florida school districts are slated to reopen their physical locations as early as Aug. 10.

